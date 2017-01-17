<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.37





Original strategy :



Sell at 113.70, Target: 112.50, Stop: 114.05



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 114.00, Target: 113.00, Stop: 114.35



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -

The greenback has dropped again today on dollar's broad-based weakness, adding credence to our bearish view that recent decline form 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 112.50, then 112.30-35 (100% projection of 116.87-113.76 measuring from 115.45), however, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below latter level and reckon 112.00 would hold, risk from there is seen for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as 114.00 should limit upside. Only above resistance at 114.39 would abort and signal low is formed instead.