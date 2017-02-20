ActionForex.com
Feb 20 14:25 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Sell at 114.00 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 20 17 13:13 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.17


Original strategy  :

Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.70, Stop: 114.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.70, Stop: 114.35

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has finally recovered after falling to 112.62 on Friday, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to the lower Kumo (now at 113.45) is likely, however, price should falter below the upper Kumo (now at 114.02) and bring another decline later, below said support at 112.62 would signal the decline from 114.96 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 114.00 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 114.35-40 would defer and risk rebound to 114.70-75 but price should alter well below said resistance at 114.96, bring another retreat later.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.