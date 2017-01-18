<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.43





Original strategy :



Sell at 114.05, Target: 112.85, Stop: 114.40



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 114.05, Target: 112.85, Stop: 114.40



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback has recovered after falling to 112.57, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to the lower Kumo (now at 113.81) is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 114.00-05 and price should falter well below resistance at 114.39, bring another decline later, below said support at 112.57 would signal recent decline form 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 112.50, then 112.30-35 (100% projection of 116.87-113.76 measuring from 115.45).



In view of this, would be prudent to sell dollar on subsequent recovery as 114.00-05 should limit upside. Only above resistance at 114.39 would abort and signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 114.65-70 .



