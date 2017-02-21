<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.69





Original strategy :



Sell at 114.00, Target: 112.70, Stop: 114.35



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 114.15, Target: 113.10, Stop: 114.50



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has rebounded again since Tokyo, suggesting near term upside risk remains for gain to 113.79-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-112.62 and previous resistance), however, reckon 114.05-10 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would cap upside and bring retreat later, below 113.00 would suggest the rebound from 112.62 has ended and bring retest of this level, break there would extend the fall from 114.96 top (last week’s high) to 112.58 (previous resistance), then towards 112.10-15 later.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 114.15-20 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 114.50 would defer and risk rebound to 114.70-75 but price should alter well below said resistance at 114.96, bring another retreat later.