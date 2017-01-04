<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 117.49





Original strategy :



Bought at 117.35, stopped profit at 117.50



Position : - Long at 117.35



Target : -



Stop : - 117.50





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback rebounded after holding above support at 117.21, as dollar met resistance at 118.19 and has retreated again, suggesting recent upmove is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation would take place, however, only break of said support at 117.21-22 would signal a temporary top has been formed at 118.61 yesterday, bring retracement of recent rise to 116.90-00 first.



On the upside, above 117.90-95 would bring another test of said resistance at 118.19 but break there is needed to revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 118.61 has ended, bring retest of 118.61-66 resistance area, once this recent high is penetrated, this would extend upmove towards 119.00-10 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.