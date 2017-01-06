|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 06 17 11:37 GMT
|
USD/JPY - 115.95
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback extended the corrective decline from 118.66 top to as low as 115.07 earlier today, the subsequent rebound suggests a temporary low has been formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to 116.50, however, reckon resistance at 116.79 would limit upside and bring retreat later. Only break of previous support at 117.05 would suggest the aforesaid decline has ended and bring further subsequent rise to 117.40-50.
On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 115.82) and reckon 115.50 would hold, bring another rebound. Below 115.20-25 would bring retest of said support at 115.07 but break there is needed to revive bearishness extend recent decline to previous support at 114.74. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
