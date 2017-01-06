ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 06 17 11:37 GMT
USD/JPY - 115.95


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback extended the corrective decline from 118.66 top to as low as 115.07 earlier today, the subsequent rebound suggests a temporary low has been formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for gain to 116.50, however, reckon resistance at 116.79 would limit upside and bring retreat later. Only break of previous support at 117.05 would suggest the aforesaid decline has ended and bring further subsequent rise to 117.40-50.

On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 115.82) and reckon 115.50 would hold, bring another rebound. Below 115.20-25 would bring retest of said support at 115.07 but break there is needed to revive bearishness extend recent decline to previous support at 114.74. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
