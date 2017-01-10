<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 115.93 New strategy :



Despite yesterday's initial rise to 117.53, the subsequent retreat suggests downside risk remains and another test of 115.07 (last week's low) cannot be ruled out, however, below there is needed to signal the erratic decline from 118.66 top is underway for further weakness to 114.70-75 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 114.45-50.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 116.36) would prolong choppy trading within 115.07-117.53 and recovery to 116.70-75 cannot be ruled out but upside should be limited to 117.00-10 and price should falter below said upper range at 117.53.