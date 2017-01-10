ActionForex.com
Jan 10 10:54 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 10 17 09:40 GMT
USD/JPY - 115.93

 

New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday's initial rise to 117.53, the subsequent retreat suggests downside risk remains and another test of 115.07 (last week's low) cannot be ruled out, however, below there is needed to signal the erratic decline from 118.66 top is underway for further weakness to 114.70-75 but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 114.45-50.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 116.36) would prolong choppy trading within 115.07-117.53 and recovery to 116.70-75 cannot be ruled out but upside should be limited to 117.00-10 and price should falter below said upper range at 117.53.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

