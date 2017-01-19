<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.60





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Dollar's rebound from 112.57 turned out to be much stronger than expected, suggesting low has been formed at 112.57 and consolidation with upside bias is seen for further gain to 115.20-25, then towards 115.45 resistance but a firm break above there is needed to signal recent decline has ended, then further rise to 115.55-60 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57) wand later 115.90-00 would follow, however, reckon price would falter below 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to look to turn long on pullback as the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.03) should limit downside and price should stay above the upper Kumo (now at 113.48), bring another rise later.