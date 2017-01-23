ActionForex.com
Jan 23 14:36 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 23 17 11:25 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.75


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite last week's rise to 115.62, the greenback has dropped quite sharply after faltering below this level, dampening our bullishness and suggesting the rebound from 112.57 has ended at 115.62 and downside risk remains for weakness to 112.90-00, however, reckon downside would be limited to 112.57 support (last week's low) and bring further choppy trading.

On the upside, whilst recovery to 113.95-00 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.28) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Only break of previous support at 114.53 (now resistance) would suggest the retreat from 115.62 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 114.80 and possibly towards 115.00. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

