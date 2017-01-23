<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.75





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite last week's rise to 115.62, the greenback has dropped quite sharply after faltering below this level, dampening our bullishness and suggesting the rebound from 112.57 has ended at 115.62 and downside risk remains for weakness to 112.90-00, however, reckon downside would be limited to 112.57 support (last week's low) and bring further choppy trading.



On the upside, whilst recovery to 113.95-00 cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.28) would limit upside and bring another decline later. Only break of previous support at 114.53 (now resistance) would suggest the retreat from 115.62 has ended instead, bring a stronger rebound to 114.80 and possibly towards 115.00. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.