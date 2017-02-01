|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 01 17 10:41 GMT
|
USD/JPY - 113.37
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback dropped quite sharply to 112.08, the subsequent cross-inspired rebound suggests a temporary low is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen but break of resistance at 113.97 is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 114.25-30 and later 114.50.
On the downside, whilst pullback to 113.15-20 is likely, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.03) would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only a break of 112.60-65 would signal the rebound from 112.08 has ended and bring weakness to 112.35-40 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT