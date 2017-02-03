<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.09





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s marginal fall to 112.05, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 112.08 and the subsequent rebound suggest low has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for recovery to 113.40-45, however, reckon strong resistance at 113.95-97 would hold from here, bring retreat later. Only a sustained breach above said resistance would add credence to this view, bring further subsequent rise to 114.25-30 first.



On the downside, although pullback to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.87) cannot be ruled out, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.64) would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only a break of 112.45-50 would suggest the rebound from 112.04 has ended instead, bring another fall towards this level.