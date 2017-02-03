|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 03 17 13:42 GMT
|
USD/JPY - 112.83
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite yesterday’s marginal fall to 112.05, lack of follow through selling on break of previous support at 112.08 and the subsequent rebound suggest low has possibly been formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for recovery to 113.50, however, reckon strong resistance at 113.95-97 would hold from here, bring retreat later. Only a sustained breach above said resistance would add credence to this view, bring further subsequent rise to 114.25-30 first.
On the downside, although pullback to 112.50-55 cannot be ruled out, reckon downside would be limited to 112.25-30 and bring another rebound later. Only a break of said support at 112.05 would extend recent decline to 111.75-80 and possibly towards 111.50.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT