|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 07 17 10:19 GMT
|
USD/JPY - 112.30
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback has rebounded after falling to 111.59 and consolidation above this level would be seen, break of 112.75-80 is needed to signal low has been formed there, bring retracement of recent decline to 113.05-10, however, still reckon resistance at 113.49 would hold from here.
On the downside, below 111.95-00 would bring weakness to 111.70 but break of said support at 111.59 is needed to signal recent decline has once again resumed and extend weakness to 111.25-30, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below there and reckon 111.00 would hold from here, risk from there remains for a rebound to take place later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT