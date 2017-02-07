<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.36





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has rebounded after falling to 111.59 and consolidation above this level would be seen, break of 112.75-80 is needed to signal low has been formed there, bring retracement of recent decline to 113.05-10, however, still reckon resistance at 113.49 would hold from here.



On the downside, below 111.95-00 would bring weakness to 111.70 but break of said support at 111.59 is needed to signal recent decline has once again resumed and extend weakness to 111.25-30, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below there and reckon 111.00 would hold from here, risk from there remains for a rebound to take place later. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.



