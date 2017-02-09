<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.26





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s fall to 111.63, as the greenback has rebounded after holding above indicated support at 111.59 (this week’s low), retaining our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 112.50 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to 112.75-80 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 113.95-111.59) and price should falter below 113.05 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and resistance at 113.49 should put a lid on the greenback.



As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 112.00 would risk weakness to 111.70 but only break of support at 111.59 would revive bearishness and extend recent decline to 111.25-30 and later towards 111.00 but reckon 110.70-75 would hold from here.