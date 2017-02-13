<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.72





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback did find renewed buying interest at 112.86 (we recommended to buy at 112.95 and a long position was entered) and has rallied in line with our bullish expectation, our long position entered at 112.95 met target at 113.95 with 100 points profit), this anticipated rise adds credence to our view that low has been formed at 111.59 last week and mild upside bias remains for this move to bring retracement of early decline, then gain to 114.20-30 cannot be ruled out, however, near term overbought condition should limit upside to 114.50-60.



As we have taken profit on our long position entered at 112.95, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.52) would bring test of support at 113.15 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to said support at 112.86 would follow.