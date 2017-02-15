ActionForex.com
Feb 15 11:11 GMT

Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 15 17 10:50 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.51


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback has edged higher after yesterday’s rally and near term bullishness remains for the rise from 111.59 low to extend further gain to 114.84-94 (61.8% projection of 111.59-114.17 measuring from 113.25 and previous resistance), reckon upside would be limited to 115.05-10 and price should falter below previous resistance at 115.38, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.92) would suggest top is possibly formed, risk weakness to 113.70-75 but break of the lower Kumo (now at 113.52) is needed to add credence to this view, bring correction to support at 113.25.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

