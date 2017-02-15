<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.51





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has edged higher after yesterday’s rally and near term bullishness remains for the rise from 111.59 low to extend further gain to 114.84-94 (61.8% projection of 111.59-114.17 measuring from 113.25 and previous resistance), reckon upside would be limited to 115.05-10 and price should falter below previous resistance at 115.38, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.92) would suggest top is possibly formed, risk weakness to 113.70-75 but break of the lower Kumo (now at 113.52) is needed to add credence to this view, bring correction to support at 113.25.