Trade Idea Update: USD/JPY - Target met and stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 24 17 13:14 GMT
USD/JPY - 112.22


Original strategy  :

Sold at 113.30, met target at 112.30

Position :  - Short at 113.30

Target :  - 112.30

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 112.96 earlier today, adding credence to our bearish view and our short position entered at 113.30 met indicated downside target at 112.30 with 100 points profit, although this anticipated decline suggests further weakness to 111.90-00 is likely, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 111.70-75 and reckon 111.50 would hold from here, bring rebound later.

As we have taken profit on our short position entered at 113.30, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.55) would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.73) but break of said resistance at 112.96 is needed to signal low is formed.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

