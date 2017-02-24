<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.22





Original strategy :



Sold at 113.30, met target at 112.30



Position : - Short at 113.30



Target : - 112.30



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 112.96 earlier today, adding credence to our bearish view and our short position entered at 113.30 met indicated downside target at 112.30 with 100 points profit, although this anticipated decline suggests further weakness to 111.90-00 is likely, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 111.70-75 and reckon 111.50 would hold from here, bring rebound later.



As we have taken profit on our short position entered at 113.30, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.55) would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.73) but break of said resistance at 112.96 is needed to signal low is formed.