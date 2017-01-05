ActionForex.com
Jan 05 16:33 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0490 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 05 17 15:46 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0592

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0538

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0515

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0415

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0408


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0490, Target: 1.0620, Stop: 1.0455

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has surged again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0482, suggesting the rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and mild upside bias remains for further gain to 1.0625-30, however, break of last week's high at 1.0654 is needed to retain bullishness and confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring further subsequent headway towards 1.0690-00.

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on subsequent pullback as said support at 1.0482 should limit downside and bring another rise later. Below 1.0450-55 support would abort and signal top is formed instead.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.