Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0538



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0515



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0415



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0408





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0490, Target: 1.0620, Stop: 1.0455



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has surged again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0482, suggesting the rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and mild upside bias remains for further gain to 1.0625-30, however, break of last week's high at 1.0654 is needed to retain bullishness and confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring further subsequent headway towards 1.0690-00.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on subsequent pullback as said support at 1.0482 should limit downside and bring another rise later. Below 1.0450-55 support would abort and signal top is formed instead.