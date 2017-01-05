|
EUR/USD - 1.0592
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0538
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0515
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0415
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0408
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0490, Target: 1.0620, Stop: 1.0455
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has surged again after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0482, suggesting the rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and mild upside bias remains for further gain to 1.0625-30, however, break of last week's high at 1.0654 is needed to retain bullishness and confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring further subsequent headway towards 1.0690-00.
In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on subsequent pullback as said support at 1.0482 should limit downside and bring another rise later. Below 1.0450-55 support would abort and signal top is formed instead.
