Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0598



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0616



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0636



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0570





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0520, Target: 1.0670, Stop: 1.0485



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0685, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback towards the lower Kumo (now at 1.0570), then 1.0550 is likely, however, reckon 1.0520-25 would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0685 would extend the erratic rise from 1.0340 low for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but reckon 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on further pullback as 1.0510-20 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0570-75 would defer and risk deeper correction but price should stay above key support at 1.0454, bring another upmove later.