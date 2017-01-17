<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0696



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0680



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0654



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0632



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0616





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0640, Target: 1.0740, Stop: 1.0605



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0640, Target: 1.0740, Stop: 1.0605



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0579 and has surged above indicated previous resistance at 1.0685, adding credence to our bullish view that recent rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on minor pullback as 1.0640-50 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0615-20 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed, bring correction of recent rise to 1.0590-95 first.