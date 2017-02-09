ActionForex.com
Feb 09 17:08 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0645 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 09 17 15:25 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0666

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0683

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0685

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0698

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0667


Original strategy  :

Buy at 1.0655, Target: 1.0755, Stop: 1.0620

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0645, Target: 1.0745, Stop: 1.0610

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although euro retreated after meeting resistance at 1.0714, as long as yesterday’s low at 1.0640 holds, further consolidation would be seen with mild upside bias for another rebound, above said resistance at 1.0714 would add credence to our view that low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to resistance at 1.0755 but break there is needed to signal the fall from 1.0829 has ended, then gain to 1.0770-80 would follow but resistance at 1.0799 should hold from here.

In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips. as 1.0645-50 should limit downside and bring another rebound later. Below said support at 1.0640 would signal the fall from 1.0829 is still in progress for test of previous support at 1.0620 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

