Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0730



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0705



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0650



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0646





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0700, Target: 1.0800, Stop: 1.0665



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0625 and has rallied above last week's high of 1.0719, suggesting recent rise from 1.0340 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to 1.0770 and possibly towards 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579), however, reckon upside would be limited and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).



In view of this, we are still looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0700 should limit downside. Below 1.0680-85 would defer and risk correction to the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.0565) but price should stay above said support at 1.0625, bring another rally later.