Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0743



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0721



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0680



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0678





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0705, Target: 1.0805, Stop: 1.0680



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0684 and has rallied in NY morning, the breach of 1.0740 and 1.0775 resistance confirms recent erratic rise from 1.0340 low has resumed and may extend headway to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340), however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0850 and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are still looking to buy euro on pullback but at a higher level. Below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards said intra-day support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0650-55.