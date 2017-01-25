<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0743



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0741



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0743



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0741



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0699





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0710





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0710





The single currency found good support at 1.0711 and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with upside bias is seen, however, break of yesterday's high at 1.0775 is needed to confirm recent rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for further gain to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0825-30 and price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589).



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Below said support at 1.0711 would abort and suggest a temporary top is formed instead, risk correction of recent rise to 1.0680-85 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and then 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) but reckon support at 1.0625 would remain intact and bring another rise later.