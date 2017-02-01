<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0743



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0773



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0775



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0709



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0693





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0705





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0705





The single currency has retreated after faltering below resistance at 1.0812, retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, however, as long as the lower Kumo (now at 1.0709) holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0812 would extend recent upmove from 1.0340 low to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and then 1.0850, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards said intra-day support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0650-55.