|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 01 17 15:30 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0743
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0773
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0775
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0709
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0693
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0705
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0705
The single currency has retreated after faltering below resistance at 1.0812, retaining our view that consolidation below this level would be seen and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, however, as long as the lower Kumo (now at 1.0709) holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0812 would extend recent upmove from 1.0340 low to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and then 1.0850, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards said intra-day support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0650-55.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT