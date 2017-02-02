<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0811



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0803



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0780



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0781



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0716





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0760



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0760





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0760



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0760





Although the single currency dropped to as low as 1.0731 yesterday, the subsequent rally has reinforced our bullish view that recent upmove has resumed and upside bias remains for further gain to 1.0850 but near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond previous chart resistance at 1.0873 and reckon 1.0900 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Only below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards indicated support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to 1.0650-55 would follow.