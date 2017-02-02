|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 02 17 15:48 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0811
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0803
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0780
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0781
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0716
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0760
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0760
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0760
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0760
Although the single currency dropped to as low as 1.0731 yesterday, the subsequent rally has reinforced our bullish view that recent upmove has resumed and upside bias remains for further gain to 1.0850 but near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond previous chart resistance at 1.0873 and reckon 1.0900 would remain intact.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Only below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards indicated support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to 1.0650-55 would follow.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT