Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0755



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0768



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0792



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0764





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0733, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710



Position : - Long at 1.0733



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0710





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0733, Target: 1.0850, Stop: 1.0745



Position : - Long at 1.0733



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0745





Although the single currency fell briefly to 1.0712, as euro found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0800-10 but break of resistance at 1.0829 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0850 and then 1.0880-85 but reckon 1.0910-15 would hold from here.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0733 and one should take profit on such rise. Below said support at 1.0712 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0829 yesterday, risk further weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829), then test of previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650.