|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 03 17 15:55 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0791
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0755
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0768
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0792
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0764
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0733, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0710
Position : - Long at 1.0733
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0710
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0733, Target: 1.0850, Stop: 1.0745
Position : - Long at 1.0733
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0745
Although the single currency fell briefly to 1.0712, as euro found good support there and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting an intra-day low is formed and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0800-10 but break of resistance at 1.0829 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend gain to 1.0850 and then 1.0880-85 but reckon 1.0910-15 would hold from here.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0733 and one should take profit on such rise. Below said support at 1.0712 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0829 yesterday, risk further weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829), then test of previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT