Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0449



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0412



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0476



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0432





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505



Position : - Short at 1.0470



Target : - 1.0360



Stop : - 1.0505





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505



Position : - Short at 1.0470



Target : - 1.0360



Stop : - 1.0505





As the single currency has surged again after brief pullback, suggesting near term upside risk remains for marginal gain, however, as long as 1.0490-97 (previous resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0654-1.0340) holds, mild downside bias remains for retreat to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0412) but break of support at 1.0390 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring weakness to 1.0360, then retest of this yesterday's low.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0470. Above indicated level at 1.0490-97 would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed at 1.0340 yesterday, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0530-40.