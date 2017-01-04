|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 04 17 16:13 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0475
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0449
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0412
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0476
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0432
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505
Position : - Short at 1.0470
Target : - 1.0360
Stop : - 1.0505
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505
Position : - Short at 1.0470
Target : - 1.0360
Stop : - 1.0505
As the single currency has surged again after brief pullback, suggesting near term upside risk remains for marginal gain, however, as long as 1.0490-97 (previous resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0654-1.0340) holds, mild downside bias remains for retreat to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0412) but break of support at 1.0390 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring weakness to 1.0360, then retest of this yesterday's low.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0470. Above indicated level at 1.0490-97 would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed at 1.0340 yesterday, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0530-40.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT