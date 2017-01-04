ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Hold short entered at 1.0470 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 04 17 16:13 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0475

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0449

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0412

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0476

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0432


Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505

Position : - Short at 1.0470

Target :  - 1.0360

Stop : - 1.0505


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 1.0470, Target: 1.0360, Stop: 1.0505

Position : - Short at 1.0470

Target :  - 1.0360

Stop : - 1.0505


As the single currency has surged again after brief pullback, suggesting near term upside risk remains for marginal gain, however, as long as 1.0490-97 (previous resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0654-1.0340) holds, mild downside bias remains for retreat to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0412) but break of support at 1.0390 is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0340 has ended, bring weakness to 1.0360, then retest of this yesterday's low.

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0470. Above indicated level at 1.0490-97 would abort and signal a temporary low has been formed at 1.0340 yesterday, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0530-40.
 

