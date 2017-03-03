|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Mar 03 17 15:35 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0554
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0542
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0535
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0569
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0534
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0605
Position : - Shoer at 1.0570
Target : - 1.0470
Stop : - 1.0605
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0570, Target: 1.0470, Stop: 1.0575
Position : - Short at 1.0570
Target : - 1.0470
Stop : - 1.0575
Euro’s intra-day rally suggests caution on our short position entered at 1.0570 but as long as intra-day resistance at 1.0574 holds, mild downside bias remains for another retreat later, below 1.0520-25 would bring another fall towards 1.0493 support (last week’s low), however, break there is needed to confirm early decline from 1.0829 has resumed for further selloff to 1.0470 and then towards previous support at 1.0454.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0570. Only break of resistance at 1.0631 would abort and signal temporary low has been formed instead, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
