<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0660



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0635



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0600



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0584



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0564





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : - 1.0690





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : - 1.0690





Although the single currency has risen again after staging a strong rebound from 1.0521 and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would hold, bring retreat later, below 1.0600 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0589), break there would signal an intra-day top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Above 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would signal recent decline has ended and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).