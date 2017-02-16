ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Hold short entered at 1.0655 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 16 17 15:09 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0660

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0635

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0600

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0584

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0564


Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690

Position : - Short at 1.0655

Target :  - 1.0555

Stop : - 1.0690


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690

Position : - Short at 1.0655

Target :  - 1.0555

Stop : - 1.0690


Although the single currency has risen again after staging a strong rebound from 1.0521 and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would hold, bring retreat later, below 1.0600 would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0589), break there would signal an intra-day top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later. 

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Above 1.0675 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521) would signal recent decline has ended and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
 

