Feb 20 17 15:41 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0623
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0619
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0627
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0656
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0501
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655
Position : - Short at 1.0655
Target : - 1.0555
Stop : - 1.0655
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655
Position : - Short at 1.0655
Target : - 1.0555
Stop : - 1.0655
Although the single currency staged a strong rebound last week, the subsequent retreat from 1.0680 suggests top is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias remains for weakness to 1.0600, below would add credence to this view and extend further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may stage another rebound later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Only above 1.0680 would signal recent decline has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521).
