Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0403



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0415



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0550



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0506





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0435, Target: 1.0330, Stop: 1.0470



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0445, Target: 1.0345, Stop: 1.0480



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency broke below previous support at 1.0372 and 1.0352, lack of follow through selling and current rebound from 1.0340 suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0415) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon previous support at 1.0445-50 would turn into resistance and limit upside, bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0340 would extend recent decline towards 1.0300-10 later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as 1.0445-50 should limit upside and bring another decline. A break above 1.0465-70 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0592-1.0340) but intra-day high at 1.0490 is likely to cap euro's upside.