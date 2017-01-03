|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 03 17 16:07 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0380
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0403
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0415
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0550
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0506
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0435, Target: 1.0330, Stop: 1.0470
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0445, Target: 1.0345, Stop: 1.0480
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency broke below previous support at 1.0372 and 1.0352, lack of follow through selling and current rebound from 1.0340 suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0415) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon previous support at 1.0445-50 would turn into resistance and limit upside, bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0340 would extend recent decline towards 1.0300-10 later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as 1.0445-50 should limit upside and bring another decline. A break above 1.0465-70 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0592-1.0340) but intra-day high at 1.0490 is likely to cap euro's upside.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT