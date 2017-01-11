<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0462



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0507



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0528



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0579



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0569





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0585



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0520, Target: 1.0420, Stop: 1.0555



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Euro’s selloff after yesterday’s brief rise to 1.0627 adds credence to our view that top has been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0450 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0627), then 1.0420-25, break there would signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended, bring further decline to 1.0400 but reckon 1.0370 would hold on first testing.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery but at a lower level as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0528) should limit upside. Above 1.0550 would defer and risk rebound to 1.0580 but only break of 1.0600-05 would signal the pullback from 1.0627 has ended bring retest of this level, then towards 1.0654 (previous resistance).