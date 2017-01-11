|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 11 17 16:12 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0462
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Sideways
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0507
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0528
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0579
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0569
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0585
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0520, Target: 1.0420, Stop: 1.0555
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Euro’s selloff after yesterday’s brief rise to 1.0627 adds credence to our view that top has been formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for weakness to 1.0450 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0627), then 1.0420-25, break there would signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended, bring further decline to 1.0400 but reckon 1.0370 would hold on first testing.
In view of this, we are looking to sell euro on recovery but at a lower level as the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0528) should limit upside. Above 1.0550 would defer and risk rebound to 1.0580 but only break of 1.0600-05 would signal the pullback from 1.0627 has ended bring retest of this level, then towards 1.0654 (previous resistance).
