Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0558



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0577



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0642



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0626





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The single currency has fallen again in line with our bearish expectation, current anticipated decline adds credence to our view that the rebound from 1.0521 has ended at 1.0680 and bearishness remains for retest of said support at 1.0521, break there would confirm recent decline from 1.0829 top has resumed for weakness to 1.0500 and later towards 1.0470-80 but support at 1.0454 should remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro again on recovery as 1.0585-90 should limit upside. Only above minor resistance at 1.0633 would abort and signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0655-60 but resistance at 1.0680 should cap upside.