Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0519



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0525



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0599



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0570





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0590



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has rebounded after intra-day initial fall to 1.0493, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and test of minor resistance at 1.0556 is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0493 would extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are looking to sell euro again on further subsequent recovery as resistance at 1.0589 should limit upside, bring another decline. Above 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493) would abort and signal low is formed, risk test of indicated resistance at 1.0633.