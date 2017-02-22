ActionForex.com
Feb 22 17:26 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0585 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 22 17 15:51 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0538

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0519

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0525

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0599

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0570


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0555, Target: 1.0455, Stop: 1.0590

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0585, Target: 1.0485, Stop: 1.0620

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has rebounded after intra-day initial fall to 1.0493, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and test of minor resistance at 1.0556 is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and bring another decline later, below said support at 1.0493 would extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.

In view of this, we are looking to sell euro again on further subsequent recovery as resistance at 1.0589 should limit upside, bring another decline. Above 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493) would abort and signal low is formed, risk test of indicated resistance at 1.0633.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.