Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0551



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0568



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0625



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0620





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0590, Target: 1.0490, Stop: 1.0625



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0525, Stop: 1.0670



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has rebounded after intra-day fall to 1.0521, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0590-00 cannot be ruled out, however, still reckon resistance at 1.0634 would limit upside and bring another decline later, below 1.0540-45 would bring retest of said support at 1.0521 but break there is needed to signal decline has once again resumed and extend weakness to 1.0500



In view of this, would be prudent to sell euro on further subsequent rebound as 1.0634 resistance should limit upside. Only above another previous resistance at 1.0658 abort and signal low is formed instead, risk retracement of recent decline to 1.0690-00 first but resistance at 1.0714 should remain intact.