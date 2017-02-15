ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Sell at 1.0635 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 15 17 15:12 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0573

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0551

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0568

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0625

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0620


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0590, Target: 1.0490, Stop: 1.0625

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0635, Target: 1.0525, Stop: 1.0670

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has rebounded after intra-day fall to 1.0521, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0590-00 cannot be ruled out, however, still reckon resistance at 1.0634 would limit upside and bring another decline later, below 1.0540-45 would bring retest of said support at 1.0521 but break there is needed to signal decline has once again resumed and extend weakness to 1.0500

In view of this, would be prudent to sell euro on further subsequent rebound as 1.0634 resistance should limit upside. Only above another previous resistance at 1.0658 abort and signal low is formed instead, risk retracement of recent decline to 1.0690-00 first but resistance at 1.0714 should remain intact.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

