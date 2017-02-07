|
Feb 07 17 15:22 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0672
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0678
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0706
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0769
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0749
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0735
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0735
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has fallen again after brief bounce to 1.0755, suggesting the decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) is still in progress and downside bias remains for this fall to extend further weakness to 1.0620 support, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and bring further subsequent decline to 1.0590-00 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.0550-60, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell euro on recovery as previous support at 1.0706 should turn into resistance and limit upside. Above 1.0735-40 would abort and suggest an intra-day low is formed, risk test of said resistance at 1.0755 first.
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT