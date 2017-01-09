ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 09 17 15:57 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0550

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0538

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0547

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0569

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0523


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has rebounded after marginal fall to 1.0511, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and recovery to 1.0570-75 cannot be ruled out, however, still reckon upside would be limited to 1.0600 and price should falter below Friday's high at 1.0623, bring another retreat later.

On the downside, below said support at 1.0511 would revive bearishness and extend weakness to 1.0482 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0623) but reckon 1.0445-50 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) would hold from here. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

