Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Jan 19 17 16:59 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0631

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0633

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0646

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0683

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0649


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency slipped again in NY morning after meeting resistance at 1.0677, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 1.0719 to bring retracement of recent rise and weakness to 1.0585-87 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719) cannot be ruled out, however, break of previous support at 1.0579 is needed to signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended at 1.0719.

On the upside, above said resistance at 1.0677 would revive bullishness and suggest the pullback from 1.0719 has possibly ended, bring rebound to 1.0700-05, then retest of 1.0719, once this level is penetrated, this would confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579). As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

