Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Jan 19 17 16:59 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0631
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0633
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0646
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0683
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0649
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
The single currency slipped again in NY morning after meeting resistance at 1.0677, suggesting near term downside risk remains for the retreat from 1.0719 to bring retracement of recent rise and weakness to 1.0585-87 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719) cannot be ruled out, however, break of previous support at 1.0579 is needed to signal the rise from 1.0340 has ended at 1.0719.
On the upside, above said resistance at 1.0677 would revive bullishness and suggest the pullback from 1.0719 has possibly ended, bring rebound to 1.0700-05, then retest of 1.0719, once this level is penetrated, this would confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579). As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT