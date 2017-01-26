ActionForex.com
Jan 26 15:18 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 26 17 15:03 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0685

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0710

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0720

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0742

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0741


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Failure to extend early rebound and current retreat dampened our bullishness and suggesting top has possibly been formed at 1.0775 and downside risk is seen for retracement of recent rise to 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and later towards 1.0640 but price should stay well above support at 1.0625.

On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0720)and 1.0750 should hold, bring another decline. Only break of 1.0775 resistance would revive bullishness and extend recent rise from 1.0340 low to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) and later towards 1.0825-30 but price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.