Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Jan 26 17 15:03 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0685
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0710
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0720
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0742
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0741
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Failure to extend early rebound and current retreat dampened our bullishness and suggesting top has possibly been formed at 1.0775 and downside risk is seen for retracement of recent rise to 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and later towards 1.0640 but price should stay well above support at 1.0625.
On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0720)and 1.0750 should hold, bring another decline. Only break of 1.0775 resistance would revive bullishness and extend recent rise from 1.0340 low to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) and later towards 1.0825-30 but price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT