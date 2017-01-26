<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0685



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0710



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0720



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0742



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0741





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Failure to extend early rebound and current retreat dampened our bullishness and suggesting top has possibly been formed at 1.0775 and downside risk is seen for retracement of recent rise to 1.0660 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0589-1.0775) and later towards 1.0640 but price should stay well above support at 1.0625.



On the upside, expect recovery to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0720)and 1.0750 should hold, bring another decline. Only break of 1.0775 resistance would revive bullishness and extend recent rise from 1.0340 low to 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579) and later towards 1.0825-30 but price should falter below 1.0850-55 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0719 measuring from 1.0589). As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.