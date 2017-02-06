ActionForex.com
Feb 06 17:02 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 06 17 15:34 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0723


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The single currency reversed Friday’s rebound and dropped quite sharply from 1.0799, suggesting another leg of corrective fall from last week’s high at 1.0829 is underway and weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829) cannot be ruled out, break there would extend fall to previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0756) would prolong consolidation and risk recovery to 1.0775-80 but only break of said resistance at 1.0799 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.0829 has ended, bring retest of this last week’s high first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.