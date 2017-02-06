|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 06 17 15:34 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0723
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
The single currency reversed Friday’s rebound and dropped quite sharply from 1.0799, suggesting another leg of corrective fall from last week’s high at 1.0829 is underway and weakness to 1.0700 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0620-1.0829) cannot be ruled out, break there would extend fall to previous support at 1.0684 but downside should be limited to 1.0650, bring rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0756) would prolong consolidation and risk recovery to 1.0775-80 but only break of said resistance at 1.0799 would revive bullishness and signal the retreat from 1.0829 has ended, bring retest of this last week’s high first.
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT