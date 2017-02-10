<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0625



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0636



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0651



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0685



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0677





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although current break of previous support at 1.0640 and 1.0620 confirms recent decline has resumed and downside bias remains for further weakness to 1.0590-00, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 1.0570-75 and reckon 1.0550 would hold on first testing, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0651) would bring recovery to 1.0670 but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0690 and later towards resistance at 1.0714 which is likely to hold from here.