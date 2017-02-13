<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0600



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0627



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0627



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0661



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0644





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0658, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 1.0590 and possibly towards 1.0570 but loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below latter level and reckon 1.0550 would hold on first testing, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0627) would bring another bounce to 1.0658 resistance but break there is needed to signal low is formed, bring retracement of recent decline to 1.0680 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0714.