EUR/USD - 1.0565
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0598
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0598
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0648
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0629
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0634 and downside risk remains for recent decline to extend further weakness to 1.0550, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829) and reckon 1.0500 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0598) would bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.0634 but break there is needed to signal low is formed instead, bring subsequent rebound towards resistance at 1.0658 which is likely to hold from here.
