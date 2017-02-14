ActionForex.com
Feb 14 17:11 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 16:09 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0565

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0598

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0598

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0648

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0629


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0634 and downside risk remains for recent decline to extend further weakness to 1.0550, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829) and reckon 1.0500 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0598) would bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.0634 but break there is needed to signal low is formed instead, bring subsequent rebound towards resistance at 1.0658 which is likely to hold from here.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.