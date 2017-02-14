<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0565



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0598



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0598



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0648



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0629





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0634 and downside risk remains for recent decline to extend further weakness to 1.0550, near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 1.0525-30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0340-1.0829) and reckon 1.0500 would hold from here, risk from there has increased for a rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0598) would bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.0634 but break there is needed to signal low is formed instead, bring subsequent rebound towards resistance at 1.0658 which is likely to hold from here.