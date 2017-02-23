|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Feb 23 17 15:08 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0576
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0563
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0542
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0562
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0522
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0605, Target: 1.0505, Stop: 1.0640
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has risen again in US morning, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 1.0493 to extend gain to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and possibly 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement), however, only break of resistance at 1.0633 would signal low has been formed, bring further rise to 1.0650-60.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0535-40 would signal an intra-day top is formed and bring test of 1.0520 but break of said support at 1.0493 is needed to revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT