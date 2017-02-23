ActionForex.com
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 23 17 15:08 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0576

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0563

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0542

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0562

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0522


Original strategy  :

Sell at 1.0605, Target: 1.0505, Stop: 1.0640

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency has risen again in US morning, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 1.0493 to extend gain to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and possibly 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement), however, only break of resistance at 1.0633 would signal low has been formed, bring further rise to 1.0650-60.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0535-40 would signal an intra-day top is formed and bring test of 1.0520 but break of said support at 1.0493 is needed to revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

