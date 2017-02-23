<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0576



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0563



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0542



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0562



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0522





Original strategy :



Sell at 1.0605, Target: 1.0505, Stop: 1.0640



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency has risen again in US morning, suggesting near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 1.0493 to extend gain to 1.0587-89 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0680-1.0493 and previous resistance) and possibly 1.0603-09 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement), however, only break of resistance at 1.0633 would signal low has been formed, bring further rise to 1.0650-60.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below 1.0535-40 would signal an intra-day top is formed and bring test of 1.0520 but break of said support at 1.0493 is needed to revive bearishness and extend recent decline from 1.0829 top to 1.0470-80 but still reckon support at 1.0454 would remain intact.