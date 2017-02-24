|
Feb 24 17 15:24 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0578
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0592
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0591
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0551
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0539
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency has retreated after intra-day brief rise to 1.0618, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen, however, break of 1.0560-63 support is needed to add credence to this view, bring test of indicated support at 1.0537, once this level is penetrated, this would suggest the rebound from 1.0493 has ended, bring further fall towards this level next week.
On the upside, above said intra-day resistance at 1.0618 would signal the rise from 1.0493 is still in progress for gain to resistance at 1.0633, break there would confirm low has been formed at 1.0493, bring further rise to 1.0650-60 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
