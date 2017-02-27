ActionForex.com
Feb 27 17:29 GMT

Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stand aside
Feb 27 17 16:00 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0599

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0587

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0580

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0591

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0556


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0551 and has rebounded, suggesting the erratic rise from 1.0493 (last week’s low) is still in progress and may extend gain to 1.0618-21 (Friday’s high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) and then 1.0633 resistance but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.0570-75 would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed but break of said support at 1.0551 is needed to confirm, bring test of 1.0537 support, below there would indicate the rebound from 1.0493 has ended.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

