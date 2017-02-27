<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0599



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0587



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0580



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0591



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0556





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0551 and has rebounded, suggesting the erratic rise from 1.0493 (last week’s low) is still in progress and may extend gain to 1.0618-21 (Friday’s high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) and then 1.0633 resistance but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.0570-75 would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed but break of said support at 1.0551 is needed to confirm, bring test of 1.0537 support, below there would indicate the rebound from 1.0493 has ended.