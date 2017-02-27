|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 27 17 16:00 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0599
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0587
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0580
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0591
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0556
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0551 and has rebounded, suggesting the erratic rise from 1.0493 (last week’s low) is still in progress and may extend gain to 1.0618-21 (Friday’s high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) and then 1.0633 resistance but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below 1.0570-75 would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed but break of said support at 1.0551 is needed to confirm, bring test of 1.0537 support, below there would indicate the rebound from 1.0493 has ended.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT