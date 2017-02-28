|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Written by Action Forex
Feb 28 17 15:14 GMT
|
EUR/USD - 1.0617
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0598
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0600
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0583
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0579
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the single currency has rebounded after finding support at 1.0569 earlier today and test of resistance at 1,0631-33 cannot be ruled out, break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 1.0493 (last week’s low) to 1.0660-65 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0493) but price should falter below resistance at 1.0680.
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to stand aside for now. Below said support at 1.0569 would bring test of 1.0551 but a break below there is needed to signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0537, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the rebound from 1.0493 has ended, then retest of this level would follow.
