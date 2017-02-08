|
Feb 08 17 16:13 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0702
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0677
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0677
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0728
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0695
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0700, stopped profit at 1.0695
Position : - Short at 1.0700
Target : -
Stop : - 1.0695
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0670, Target: 1.0770, Stop: 1.0635
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite anticipated fall to 1.0640, the single currency found good support there and has staged a stronger-than-expected rebound, suggesting low has been formed there and consolidation above this level would be seen with mild upside bias for retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 1.0725-30 and possibly test of resistance at 1.0755 would be seen, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and encourage for further subsequent gain to 1.0775-80 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0799.
In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips. as 1.0655-65 should limit downside and bring another rebound later. Below said support at 1.0640 would signal the fall from 1.0829 is still in progress for test of previous support at 1.0620 first.
