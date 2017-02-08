ActionForex.com
Feb 08 17:07 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD - Stopped profit and buy at 1.0670 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 08 17 16:13 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0702

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0677

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0677

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0728

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0695


Original strategy  :

Sold at 1.0700, stopped profit at 1.0695

Position : - Short at 1.0700

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.0695


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0670, Target: 1.0770, Stop: 1.0635

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite anticipated fall to 1.0640, the single currency found good support there and has staged a stronger-than-expected rebound, suggesting low has been formed there and consolidation above this level would be seen with mild upside bias for retracement of recent decline, hence gain to 1.0725-30 and possibly test of resistance at 1.0755 would be seen, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and encourage for further subsequent gain to 1.0775-80 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0799. 

In view of this, we are looking to turn long on dips. as 1.0655-65 should limit downside and bring another rebound later. Below said support at 1.0640 would signal the fall from 1.0829 is still in progress for test of previous support at 1.0620 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.